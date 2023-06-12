trending:

Fox News sends cease and desist letter to Carlson over Twitter show

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/12/23 10:21 AM ET
Fox News has sent a cease and desist letter to former host Tucker Carlson after the conservative pundit published the first two episodes of his new Twitter show.

The letter, which was reported by Axios, is the latest development of Carlson’s contract dispute with the cable giant after his ouster last month.

Carlson was taken off the air just days after the network agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787 million to settle a blockbuster defamation suit stemming from its coverage of the 2020 election and former President Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. Neither the network nor the pundit has publicly commented on what led to his show being canceled.

Carlson has since launched a show on Twitter and has praised the social media platform, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, as a model for “free speech,” and used his first few Twitter videos to criticize the mainstream media for what he has described as a groupthink.

In a Twitter thread posted Monday, Harmeet Dhillon, one of Carlson’s attorneys who regularly appeared on his show while he was still on Fox, accused the network of attempting to muzzle its former prime-time star.

“What you are seeing on Fox today is a censored version of the news,” Dhillon said. “Keep that in mind as you make your viewing and your commenting choices.”

Fox did not respond to a request for comment.

