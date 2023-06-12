trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Washington Post CEO Fred Ryan stepping down

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/12/23 12:41 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/12/23 12:41 PM ET
Photo by Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
The building of the Washington Post newspaper headquarter is seen on K Street in Washington DC on May 16, 2019.

Washington Post CEO Fred Ryan will step down later this summer, after nearly a decade in the position, he informed staff on Monday.

Ryan, in a memo to the newsroom, said he would step down in August to head up a new project on public civility at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation.

Ryan said the project has the support of Jeff Bezos, who purchased the Post in 2013 and hired Ryan to lead it.

In an interview with the newspaper, Ryan said he was concerned that “the decline in civility is threatening the foundation of our democracy,” and his relationship with Bezos “could not be closer.” 

Patty Stonesifer, the founding chief executive of the Gates Foundation, will take over as interim CEO, the newspaper reported.

Ryan’s departure comes amid a time of ongoing strife between the Post’s masthead and its employees union, as well as broader challenges facing large news publishers in terms of readership and financial health.

The Post eliminated nearly two dozen newsroom positions in January, citing the current “economic climate.”

A month earlier, Ryan was shouted at by members of the Post’s employees union during a town hall event during which he addressed the planned layoffs.

Ryan told the Post his departure had “nothing to do with that” saying “I firmly believe there is a sound model for successful journalism and The Washington Post is well positioned to do that.”

A former aide to president Ronald Reagan, Ryan was a founding executive at Politico before Bezos hired him to run the Post.

Tags Fred Ryan Jeff Bezos

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  2. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  3. McCarthy attacks CNN in response to Trump question
  4. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  5. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  6. Trump vows to appoint special prosecutor to ‘go after’ Biden if former ...
  7. Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump indictment worse than what ‘greatest detractors ...
  8. GOP conservatives say they’ll end House floor blockade — for now
  9. GOP rep accuses DOJ of setting trap to imprison Trump supporters: ‘They want ...
  10. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  11. Christie says conduct alleged in Trump indictment ‘awful,’ says ‘lot more ...
  12. John Bolton: Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  13. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  14. Dissecting Trump’s defenses: Allies test out a variety in classified docs case
  15. Raskin shares health update: ‘Chemotherapy has extinguished the cancer ...
  16. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  17. White House threatens to veto GOP resolution against its pistol brace ban
  18. Fox News sends cease and desist letter to Carlson over Twitter show
Load more

Video

See all Video