CNN’s Jake Tapper reacts to Trump attorney statement: ‘That’s a lot of crazy’ 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/13/23 4:23 PM ET
CNN anchor Jake Tapper offered a blistering criticism of a statement given by former President Trump’s spokesperson following his Tuesday arraignment on federal charges, calling it “crazy.”

“In recent years, we have seen the rise of politically motivated prosecutors,” Alina Habba, the Trump spokesperson, told reporters gathered outside the Miami courthouse. “The people in charge of this country do not love America. They hate Donald Trump.”

“OK, well, that’s a lot of crazy,” Tapper responded before turning back to the CNN panel for discussion on the charges against Trump and the political implications of his indictment.

CNN was one of several networks that provided live continuous coverage of Trump’s Tuesday arraignment, at which he pleaded not guilty to all of the 37 federal charges he faces.

