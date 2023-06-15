Miami Herald: Suarez presidential candidacy a ‘head-scratcher’

The editorial board for the Miami Herald called Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s (R) candidacy for president in 2024 a “head-scratcher” on Wednesday, questioning whether he really aims to win the country’s highest office.

The board said in an editorial that Suarez has become a “tech-bro hero, cryptocurrency cheerleader and conservative cable news staple” and has overseen Miami as it has become a “technology and financial hub.”

But they said Suarez has not even been included in many GOP presidential polls and seems unlikely to seriously compete with former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who have been leading in the polls among declared Republican candidates.

The board also noted mayors have not had a strong history of success in presidential elections recently, pointing to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s 2008 campaign and the 2020 run from former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who now serves as Transportation secretary.

“Suarez is young, telegenic and a good fundraiser. But his candidacy is a head-scratcher: Is he really running for president — or something else?” the post states.

Suarez officially announced he is running for the GOP nomination for president Thursday after filing as a candidate the day before, joining a pack of almost a dozen candidates vying for the nomination.

“America’s so-called leaders confuse being loud with actually leading,” Suarez said in a video announcing his run. “All Washington wants to do is fight with each other instead of fighting for the people that put them in office.”

But the editorial board said Suarez does not have the experience of many of the other candidates in the race. Suarez could be seeking a top political appointment like Buttigieg received or to position himself for another higher office, but he will need to fight for media coverage in a crowded field, the board said.

The post also questioned where Suarez stands ideologically, noting he has discussed his goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 and was open about not voting for Trump and voting for Democrat Andrew Gillum, who lost the 2018 gubernatorial race to DeSantis.

But the board noted Suarez also said he voted for DeSantis for reelection in 2022, and a group affiliated with him ran ads last year slamming the “radical left” and accused President Biden of a “rabid desire to control our classrooms.”

“Is he the hip moderate or the right-wing Biden baiter? If the latter, he’ll be fighting for ground to which Trump and DeSantis already have staked a huge claim,” the board said.

“If Suarez truly is seeking the biggest political prize in the free world, he’ll first have to make a powerful case that he’s the better choice for the nomination. That said, he might end up with a really neat consolation prize.”