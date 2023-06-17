trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

VOA cuts ties with former Russian state media journalist after staff protests

by Jared Gans - 06/17/23 1:12 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/17/23 1:12 PM ET

Voice of America (VOA) has cut ties with a former Russian state media journalist following staff protests about his work for pro-Russian outlets. 

The outlet reported on Friday that it chose not to renew the contract for Garri “Harry” Knyagnitsky after he was placed on leave in February along with another journalist Daria Davydova following complaints from their colleagues. 

Davydova was allowed to continue to work at VOA’s Russian Service. 

Management for VOA, which receives funding from the U.S. government, announced the decisions in town halls with its Russian- and Ukrainian-language services on Thursday. 

VOA spokesperson Nigel Gibbs said it completed a review of both of the journalists that it started earlier this year that was led by an external head with experience in Eurasia and U.S. journalism. He said the leader conducted interviews with staff members and the journalists and then presented their findings to VOA this week. 

VOA has said it looks into all new journalist hires for any potential ties to foreign governments, and all content is checked for content before publication. 

The calls for the two journalists to be removed began in November with a letter from 15 of the 92 reporters working for the Russian Service to the service’s managers. The signers said Knyagnitsky and Davydova’s work “contributed to the spread of Russian propaganda narratives” and “laid the groundwork” for Moscow to justify its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. 

The letter said Knyagnitsky worked for the Russian-language outlets NTV and RTVI before joining VOA. The Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom owns NTV. 

The signers said Knyagnitsky repeatedly presented a “one-sided, pro-Russian narrative and, most importantly, promoted the Kremlin’s disinformation.” 

“NTV is well known as a part of the Kremlin propaganda machine, spreading anti-American disinformation and hatred toward Ukrainians and anti-Putin Russians,” they said. 

Davydova worked for Public Television of Russia and a media company controlled by a Russian oligarch who has been charged in the U.S. with evading sanctions before coming to VOA. She also worked as a freelance reporter for VOA before joining full time last fall, Gibbs said.

Tags Russian propaganda Russian state media VOA Voice of America

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  2. Michigan teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at synagogue
  3. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  4. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  5. House GOP ponders action against DOJ in defense of Trump
  6. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  7. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  8. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  9. Texas heat wave forecast to break records
  10. Trump slams Republicans who voted to block censure resolution against Schiff
  11. No Labels pledges to end third-party push if Biden ‘way’ ahead of Trump in ...
  12. Transgender activist apologizes for going topless at the White House
  13. Abbott signs bill to bar diversity, equity and inclusion offices from Texas ...
  14. Trump fires back at Kelly after ‘scared s—less’ remarks
  15. GOP fires warning shots at Biden over Iran deal-making
  16. Tim Scott fires back at Obama over race remarks
  17. American Medical Association says use of BMI metric on its own has done ...
  18. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
Load more

Video

See all Video