Comedian Trevor Noah, Spotify ink podcast deal

Comedian Trevor Noah is getting into the podcast game.

The leading entertainer and celebrity has signed a deal with audio streamer Spotify to host a new show that will publish weekly.

The show, which has yet to be named, will “probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode,” Noah joked in a statement celebrating the news.

The vision for Noah’s show will be to feature “in-depth and freewheeling conversations between Trevor and some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world,” the company said.

A former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Noah has built a successful career in political commentary and served as the entertainer during the 2022 White House correspondents’ dinner.