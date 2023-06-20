trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Comedian Trevor Noah, Spotify ink podcast deal

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/20/23 9:39 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/20/23 9:39 AM ET
Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press
Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” speaks at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Comedian Trevor Noah is getting into the podcast game.

The leading entertainer and celebrity has signed a deal with audio streamer Spotify to host a new show that will publish weekly.

The show, which has yet to be named, will “probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode,” Noah joked in a statement celebrating the news.

The vision for Noah’s show will be to feature “in-depth and freewheeling conversations between Trevor and some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world,” the company said.

A former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Noah has built a successful career in political commentary and served as the entertainer during the 2022 White House correspondents’ dinner.

Tags Spotify Trevor Noah

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  2. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  3. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  4. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  5. Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
  6. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
  7. House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ...
  8. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  9. Trump compares Hunter Biden charges to ‘traffic ticket’
  10. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  11. Watch live: Coast Guard gives update on search for lost tourist sub 
  12. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  13. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  14. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  15. Bill Barr: Republicans need to ‘come to grips’ with ‘hard truths’ about ...
  16. Trump rips Quinnipiac, Fox News over poll 
  17. The Memo: Democrats divided on whether to attack or ignore RFK Jr.
  18. Howard Stern says Trump ‘psychologically’ attached to classified ...
Load more

Video

See all Video