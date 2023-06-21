trending:

Geraldo Rivera says Fox has taken him off ‘The Five’ 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/21/23 11:24 AM ET
Television personality Geraldo Rivera says Fox News will no longer have him as a panelist on “The Five.”

Rivera said his last scheduled appearances on the daytime table talk program will be Thursday and Friday of next week, June 29 and 30.

“It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity,” Rivera wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”

“The Five” is Fox’s top-rated show and features a rotating panel of its leading pundits and personalities discussing the news of the day.

Rivera has made regular appearances on the program in recent months, often engaging in debate with its more conservative or pro-Trump members. Other more left-leaning panelists on the show in recent months have been Jessica Tarlov and former Rep. Harold Ford Jr. (D-Tenn).

Rivera, who also made regular appearances on Sean Hannity’s prime-time program, has grown increasingly critical of former President Trump in recent years, last fall tweeting he could never support the former president again.

