DeSantis to be interviewed by ex-Trump press secretary, Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be interviewed Wednesday on Fox News by Kayleigh McEnany, a former White House press secretary under former President Trump who is now a host for the network.

The interview, which will air during Fox’s 8 p.m. hour, will encompass “the 2024 presidential race, DeSantis’ new campaign ads, the current state of the country,” and other news of the day, the network said.

McEnany is guest hosting “Fox News Tonight” this week, her second stint in the time slot formerly occupied by pundit Tucker Carlson, who was ousted from his show by the network this spring.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Fox over its coverage of DeSantis and went after McEnany specifically last month after she noted polling in Iowa suggesting DeSantis was “closing the gap” on the former president.

“The RINOS & Globalists can have her,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post of his former top press aide at the time. “FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Hours after he launched his campaign via a Twitter Spaces event with billionaire Elon Musk, DeSantis appeared on “Fox News Tonight,” granting an interview to former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who was serving as a fill-in host during Fox’s 8 p.m. hour that week.

Trump, meanwhile, sat on Monday with Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier for an interview that ran over two nights during which he defended his handling of classified documents, called for the death penalty for drug deals, and sparred with the Fox anchor over his claims about the integrity of the 2020 election.