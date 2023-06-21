trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

DeSantis to be interviewed by ex-Trump press secretary, Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/21/23 4:10 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/21/23 4:10 PM ET
Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for former President Donald Trump. (Scott W. Grau / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be interviewed Wednesday on Fox News by Kayleigh McEnany, a former White House press secretary under former President Trump who is now a host for the network.

The interview, which will air during Fox’s 8 p.m. hour, will encompass “the 2024 presidential race, DeSantis’ new campaign ads, the current state of the country,” and other news of the day, the network said.

McEnany is guest hosting “Fox News Tonight” this week, her second stint in the time slot formerly occupied by pundit Tucker Carlson, who was ousted from his show by the network this spring.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Fox over its coverage of DeSantis and went after McEnany specifically last month after she noted polling in Iowa suggesting DeSantis was “closing the gap” on the former president.

“The RINOS & Globalists can have her,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post of his former top press aide at the time. “FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Hours after he launched his campaign via a Twitter Spaces event with billionaire Elon Musk, DeSantis appeared on “Fox News Tonight,” granting an interview to former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who was serving as a fill-in host during Fox’s 8 p.m. hour that week.

Trump, meanwhile, sat on Monday with Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier for an interview that ran over two nights during which he defended his handling of classified documents, called for the death penalty for drug deals, and sparred with the Fox anchor over his claims about the integrity of the 2020 election.

Tags 2024 election Donald Trump Fox News Kayleigh McEnany Ron DeSantis Trey Gowdy Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  2. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  3. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  4. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  5. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  6. House advances Schiff censure resolution, teeing up final vote
  7. McConnell: Democrats should ‘stay out’ of Supreme Court’s business 
  8. DeSantis films ad in ‘collapsed’ San Francisco amid Newsom attack
  9. Both parties hear what they want to hear during rare Durham public hearing
  10. Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle
  11. Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  12. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  13. Partisan divide on student loan solutions about to get louder
  14. 62 percent in new poll say federal charges against Trump politically motivated
  15. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  16. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
  17. Geraldo Rivera says Fox has taken him off ‘The Five’ 
  18. What to know about the loan servicer at the center of the Supreme Court student ...
Load more

Video

See all Video