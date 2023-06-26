trending:

Trump complains Fox covered DeSantis border event, but not former president’s weekend speeches

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/26/23 12:49 PM ET
Former President Trump is again knocking Fox News for its coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his leading rival for the GOP nomination for president.

“FoxNews just covered, from beginning to end, the Ron DeSanctimonious very boring news conference at the Border, but didn’t cover one minute of my two big speeches on Saturday and Sunday night, one for Faith & Freedom in D.C., the other about trade in Michigan, where I was presented with the ‘Man of the Decade’ Award,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website. “The DeSanctus speech was just a rehash of all the things I did to have the ‘safest and strongest Border in U.S. history.’ Also, I’m up on him by 40 points, & also up big on Biden!”

Trump has relentlessly attacked Fox and its leadership in recent months over what he says are their efforts to boost DeSantis’s political ascent.

The network also recently hosted a town hall style event in Iowa with Trump moderated by commentator Sean Hannity, and the former president last week sat for an extensive interview with the network’s chief political anchor Bret Baier.

Fox offered live continuous coverage of Trump’s remarks from his New Jersey golf club on the night his was arraigned on federal charges relating to his handling of classified documents.

Trump earlier this month blasted Kayleigh McEnany, his former White House press secretary who has since joined the network has a host, after she noted polling in Iowa at the time suggesting DeSantis was “closing the gap” on him.

Fox is also hosting the first GOP primary debate in August; Trump has not committed to participating.

