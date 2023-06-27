trending:

Fox News tops second quarter cable news ratings

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/27/23 2:47 PM ET
AP-Yuki Iwamura
A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Fox News was the most-watched cable news network during the second quarter of 2023, ratings figures show.

Fox came in first place in total day viewers, averaging 1.1 million, including 140,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

MSNBC ranked second, netting a daily average of 796,000 total viewers and 95,000 in the 25-54 age demographic. CNN came in last place among the three leading cable news networks, earning an average of 463,000 total day viewers.

During the month of June in primetime, Fox narrowly beat out MSNBC, notching an average of 1.4 million viewers compared to 1.3 million. CNN averaged 635,000 viewers in primetime during the same month.

Table-talk program “The Five” remained the top-watched show on cable news, averaging 2.8 million viewers during the second quarter of 2023.

Fox on Monday announced a major overhaul of its primetime programming, moving host Jesse Watters into former pundit Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m time slot, replacing him at 7 p.m. with longtime 10 p.m. host Laura Ingraham and tapping comedian Greg Gutfeld, a co-host of Watters’s on “The Five,” to host a show in Ingraham’s 10 p.m. hour.

Tags Greg Gutfeld Jesse Watters Laura Ingraham Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

