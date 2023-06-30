trending:

Megyn Kelly praises Trump after Supreme Court decisions

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/30/23 12:39 PM ET
Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly offered praise of former President Trump following a slew of Supreme Court decisions this week that came down in favor of causes championed by the right.

“A spectacular day for Donald Trump whose three conservative picks for SCOTUS were integral to the historic decisions yesterday and today,” Kelly tweeted Friday morning. “Major feather in his cap and will likely (& rightfully) be touted by his campaign in coming months.”

The high court late this week made a series of closely-watched rulings, including a strike down of affirmative action in college admissions, the backing of a Christian website designer who refused to provide wedding websites to a same-sex couple, and a rebuke of President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program.

Three of the justices on the conservative-majority court were appointed by Trump, including Judges Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump celebrated the string of rulings in a social media post on Thursday, saying it was “a great day for America,” following the affirmative action ruling.

Trump has feuded in the past with Kelly, a former Fox News anchor, most notably after she pressed him on the debate stage regarding his offensive comments about women during his 2016 presidential campaign.

