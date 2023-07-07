trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’

by Jared Gans - 07/07/23 10:20 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 07/07/23 10:20 AM ET

CNN’s Abby Phillip got into a tense exchange on Thursday with an attorney who has represented many defendants from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot over the extent of the violence on the day. 

Phillip questioned John Pierce, who is representing Jan. 6 defendant Kenneth Thomas among others, about Thomas’s request that a judge denied for him to be allowed to go to a festival in Missouri this weekend in honor of the day. 

Thomas was convicted on seven of the 12 charges he faced over his conduct during the attack on the Capitol, including civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disruptive and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds. 

He is currently awaiting sentence. 

Pierce argued the festival is not “celebrating” violence, and the day of the attack was a “complex event” with people engaging in various types of conduct. He noted Thomas was found not guilty of charges like engaging in violence on the Capitol grounds. 

Pierce said Thomas is a minister and wanted to go to the festival to pray with the community, and they respect the judge’s decision to deny it. 

Phillip asked whether Thomas was remorseful, and Pierce said he wishes “certain things” happened differently. He said Thomas came to express his voice and keep people safe from excessive treatment by officers. 

Phillip cut him off, arguing that “there’s no question” that violence happened during the insurrection and officers were assaulted and that Thomas “pushed back” against officers who were performing their job responsibilities. 

Pierce argued violence occurred “on both sides” and some officers were not doing their jobs properly. 

“John, a mob was attacking the Capitol. They were trying to break into the chamber. Some of them were armed. Many of them assaulted police officers to the point of permanent, long-term injury,” Phillip responded. 

Pierce claimed the “vast majority” of people at the Capitol were peaceful. 

“I know this stuff better than you, with all due respect. Way better. The vast majority of individuals who were on the Capitol grounds were there and they were peaceful,” he said.

Tags Abby Phillip Capitol riot Jan. 6 riot Jan. 6 violence John Pierce

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  3. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  4. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  5. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  6. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  7. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  8. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  9. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  10. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  11. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  12. Biden feels heat over student loan backup plan
  13. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  14. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  15. Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure
  16. Judge rejects DOJ request to bar Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuits
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report — Greene out as Freedom Caucus regroups
  18. Rudy Giuliani says he should be hired to find culprit in White House cocaine ...
Load more