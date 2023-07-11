trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Chris Christie, Geraldo Rivera to sit for interviews with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 07/11/23 2:46 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 07/11/23 2:46 PM ET
(AP Photo/Evan Agostini/Invision/File/Charles Krupa)

Republican presidential primary candidate Chris Christie and former Fox News pundit Geraldo Rivera are slated to appear on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show this week.

The network announced Cuomo’s conversation with Christie would air live Thursday evening and focus on “the status of his campaign, the current Republican presidential field and why he is jumping in the 2024 race.”

After the interview with the former New Jersey governor, Cuomo will host Rivera in his first prime-time interview since leaving Fox; the television personality is slated to discuss “his reason he decided to leave his former post, his future in media,” and other news of the day.

Christie, who is challenging former President Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination, appeared Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and said the former president “goes to bed every night, thinking about the sound of that jail cell door closing behind [him],” while commenting on Trump’s current legal situation.

Rivera has also been sharply critical of Trump in recent years, rebuking him over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and last fall tweeting he could never support the former president.

The longtime television news personality said he decided to quit Fox News after the network took him off popular daytime table talk program “The Five.” In a recent social media post, he published picture of himself shirtless in a pool with the caption, “80 year old contemplating retirement.”

Cuomo hosts a weeknight prime-time news and analysis program on NewsNation, which two weeks ago hosted a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and has in recent months hired a growing list of contributors and hosts to fill out its roster.

NewsNation is owned by Nexstar Media Group, which owns and operates dozens of local news stations around the country and purchased The Hill in 2021.

Tags Chris Christie Chris Cuomo Cuomo show Donald Trump Geraldo Rivera NewsNation

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  2. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  3. Democrats want DOJ to turn over info on Barr, Durham trip to Italy
  4. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  5. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  6. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  7. A record share of Americans is living alone
  8. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  9. Segment of Manchin-backed pipeline blocked despite inclusion in debt limit bill
  10. Tucker Carlson hosting first GOP presidential forum — without Trump
  11. Anderson Cooper needles DeSantis for blaming bad poll numbers on media
  12. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
  13. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  14. Tuberville: Racism of white nationalists a matter of opinion
  15. Kremlin spokesperson: Countermeasures planned in response to Sweden’s NATO ...
  16. Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years
  17. DeSantis’s stumbles have GOP mulling other Trump alternatives
  18. Judge delays verdict in trial for two Oath Keepers 
Load more