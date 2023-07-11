Chris Christie, Geraldo Rivera to sit for interviews with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation

Republican presidential primary candidate Chris Christie and former Fox News pundit Geraldo Rivera are slated to appear on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show this week.

The network announced Cuomo’s conversation with Christie would air live Thursday evening and focus on “the status of his campaign, the current Republican presidential field and why he is jumping in the 2024 race.”

After the interview with the former New Jersey governor, Cuomo will host Rivera in his first prime-time interview since leaving Fox; the television personality is slated to discuss “his reason he decided to leave his former post, his future in media,” and other news of the day.

Christie, who is challenging former President Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination, appeared Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and said the former president “goes to bed every night, thinking about the sound of that jail cell door closing behind [him],” while commenting on Trump’s current legal situation.

Rivera has also been sharply critical of Trump in recent years, rebuking him over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and last fall tweeting he could never support the former president.

The longtime television news personality said he decided to quit Fox News after the network took him off popular daytime table talk program “The Five.” In a recent social media post, he published picture of himself shirtless in a pool with the caption, “80 year old contemplating retirement.”

Cuomo hosts a weeknight prime-time news and analysis program on NewsNation, which two weeks ago hosted a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and has in recent months hired a growing list of contributors and hosts to fill out its roster.

NewsNation is owned by Nexstar Media Group, which owns and operates dozens of local news stations around the country and purchased The Hill in 2021.