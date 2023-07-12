Mika Brzezinski scolds Biden’s staff: ‘I don’t think they do a good job’ 

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski tore into President Biden’s aides and staffers Wednesday for what she described as a lack of competence in managing his public appearances.

“I think his staff needs to own his age. I’m going to be honest, I don’t think they do a good job helping out the president,” Brzezinski said on “Morning Joe.” “I’m just saying if you are managing a president’s schedule and a president getting on stage and off stage … and yes, he’s 80. You need to be there for him, and you need to make a pathway, and you sure as hell better make sure he doesn’t fall on a sandbag. And I blame the staff for that.”

Brzezinski, a vocal supporter of the president, was making a reference to a fall Biden took last month after speaking at the Air Force Academy. The incident sparked instant fodder for critics of the president relative to his age, particularly Republicans.

“I mean, these are the things that are going to hurt him,” Brzezinski continued, alluding to the coming 2024 presidential election. “These are the things that are going to be played on a loop, OK? Let him do his job, you can’t have these video images of the president tripping or the president going the wrong way. It’s not going to work in this presidency because his age is going to be a factor … it makes me mad.”

Biden has recently addressed concerns about his age, including those brought forth by members of his party, telling CNN in an interview that aired Sunday that those who think he should step aside because of his age “are not right or wrong” and saying he has more work to do in a second term.

“Look, to use the phrase again, I think we’re at an inflection point,” Biden said. “I think the world is changing. And I think there is one thing that comes with age, if you’re — been honest about it your whole life, and that is some wisdom.”