Piers Morgan challenges Trump to appear at first primary debate

Fox News host Piers Morgan is urging former President Trump to participate in the first Republican presidential primary debate next month, which is slated to air on the network.

“Donald Trump is many things,” Morgan said Tuesday evening during a discussion with former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. “But in all the time I’ve known him, I’ve never known him to duck a challenge or be a coward. So, if you’re watching, Donald, come on.”

Trump has not committed to participating in the Aug. 23 debate, which will be held in Milwaukee and moderated by Fox anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The former president has cited his “hostile” relationship with Fox — which he has repeatedly attacked in recent months over its coverage of top GOP rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — and his large lead in most polls as his reason for considering skipping the first debate.

“So, you have a hostile network. And you have people that are their candidates they are obviously against you … and if you’re leading by 30, 40, 50 points, what’s the purpose of really doing it?” Trump said during a recent appearance on Newsmax.

Morgan called Trump’s noncommittal posture “cowardly” and said the former president should get up on the stage and “show us what you’re made of.”

Trump has sat for town hall events and interviews with other top Fox personalities such as Sean Hannity and has an interview scheduled with host Maria Bartiromo, who is vocally supportive of him, slated for Sunday.

Morgan has been sharply critical of Trump since joining Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, penning a New York Post op-ed in April encouraging Republicans to support DeSantis over Trump.