trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

CNN apologizes for misgendering trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney

by Brooke Migdon - 07/12/23 5:14 PM ET
by Brooke Migdon - 07/12/23 5:14 PM ET

CNN apologized Wednesday for misgendering transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a segment aired this week touching on Mulvaney’s role in a right-wing boycott against Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch.

Bud Light has faced months of conservative backlash over a brief partnership with Mulvaney in March that involved a sponsored Instagram post. Sales of the beverage have plummeted since then, and Bud Light in June lost its spot as the nation’s bestselling beer.

In a Tuesday segment on the controversy, CNN national correspondent Ryan Young used male pronouns to refer to Mulvaney, a transgender woman.

“He, of course, is the transgender person they were going to sponsor and go along with, with Bud Light,” Young told CNN anchor Kate Bolduan, referring to Mulvaney. 

Young added that Bud Light has also been criticized by some on the left for its failure to adequately support Mulvaney in the wake of the controversy. “They didn’t like how Bud Light didn’t stand by him after all this,” Young said, again referring to Mulvaney.

Bolduan issued an on-air apology for the segment Wednesday.

“Yesterday in a segment about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in Bud Light’s recent campaign, she was mistakenly referred to by the wrong pronouns,” Bolduan said.

“CNN aims to honor individuals’ ways of identifying themselves and we apologize for that error.”

Tags Bud Light CNN Kate Bolduan

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  3. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  5. ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor affiliated with Oath Keepers acquitted of ...
  6. Wray takes aim at GOP claims of FBI politicization
  7. IRS whistleblowers on Hunter Biden case to publicly testify
  8. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  9. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary griling on bias, FISA, more: recap
  10. Senators reintroduce bill to prevent US president from leaving NATO 
  11. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  12. Are the media turning against Joe Biden?
  13. Senate Democrats take aim at investor home purchases
  14. Christie spars with Piers Morgan over stance on transgender youth
  15. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  16. CNN apologizes for misgendering trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney
  17. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  18. Arizona man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
Load more