Tucker Carlson raising funds for new media venture: report 

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/14/23 10:17 AM ET
FILE – Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former White House adviser Neil Patel are raising funds for a new media company that would likely use Twitter as its foundation , according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.  

People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal the new company would run on subscriptions for longer versions of the free videos Carlson has been posting on Twitter for free since he was ousted from Fox News earlier this year.  

The shorter videos will still be available for free for users on Twitter and other platforms, with subscriptions required for the longer videos in their entirety, people told the Wall Street Journal.  

The endeavor comes just months after Fox News announced in April it was parting ways with Carlson, who hosted the 8 p.m. prime time slot “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” That announcement came days after the network settled a blockbuster defamation lawsuit.  

Later in June, Carlson started a new show on Twitter called “Tucker on Twitter,” claiming Twitter is the last big remaining platform that allows free speech. Carlson closed his first episode on Twitter stating, ” “We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave. But in the meantime, we’re grateful to be here.” The episode gained tens of millions of views within the first day.

His show on Twitter has nine episodes to date, including his most recent interview with controversial social media personality Andrew Tate, who was charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to exploit woman.

Carlson and Patel are reportedly seeking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for the company. The pair founded conservative publication The Daily Caller in 2010 and were roommates at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.  

People familiar with the new project said Carlson’s team recently met with Twitter to talk over the company endeavor, which would feature its own website and mobile app, and potentially other platforms beyond Twitter.  

Twitter itself is in a state of change after being purchased by tech billionaire Elon Musk. It is now facing new competition from Threads, launched this month by Meta — the company that operates Facebook and Instagram.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

