Hannity rips Christie as ‘media darling of the hard left’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 07/17/23 12:52 PM ET
Fox News host Sean Hannity dismissed the candidacy of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is challenging former President Trump for the Republican nomination for the presidency.

“Chris Christie has now become the media darling of the hard left,” Hannity said during a Monday appearance on Fox’s morning talk show “Fox and Friends.”

“He’s George Stephanopouloss co-host. He’s Morning Liberal Joe’s co-host. He’s over at fake news CNN every minute he can of every day, and he’s only running on one issue, and that is ‘I hate Donald Trump. Donald Trump is horrible.’ He’s not a serious candidate to me.”

Christie, who became a contributor and political analyst for ABC News after leaving the New Jersey governor’s mansion, has engaged in a number of high-profile media appearances since launching his bid for the White House, as well as becoming a regular on cable news shows.

A onetime close ally of Trump, the former governor has spent the last several weeks blasting the Republican front-runner and suggesting he cannot win a general election against President Biden in 2024.

Hannity, a longtime personal friend of Trump, is one of Fox’s longest serving hosts and has remained staunchly supportive of the former president while often attacking his enemies.

Trump is slated to participate in a town hall event in Iowa Tuesday that will be moderated by Hannity and aired on Fox.

