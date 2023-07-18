Megyn Kelly: Beef with Trump is ‘under the bridge’ 

Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly says after a recent conversation with the former president, she and Donald Trump are back on good terms.

“Now one of the most interesting things I did was have a private audience with former President Donald Trump,” Kelly said on an episode of her podcast this week, referring to a meeting at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) conference in Florida over the weekend.

“When he came into the arena, we met just one on one, and his team was standing nearby, but he and I got a one on one together for the first time in years and it was, frankly, great to see him.”

Kelley’s most public clash with Trump came when she was a host on Fox News and was moderating a Republican debate in 2015.

She pressed Trump about his offensive comments regarding women, prompting him to lash out, saying she had asked him “all sorts of ridiculous questions,” adding “you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

Kelly said the exchange is no longer an issue.

“You know, all that nonsense between us is under the bridge, and he could not have been more magnanimous,” the commentator said of their weekend encounter.

“The thing about Trump is he commands the room. It’s not just because he’s former president now because I knew before that. There’s just something about him, it’s like an aura that sort of takes over the room. There’s only one person you can look at.”

Trump, who holds a sizable lead on the current GOP primary field, has suggested he may not attend next week’s first debate in Milwaukee.

“He could not have been nicer or more generous and had some interesting thoughts about the debates, whether he’s going to attend,” Kelly said of her recent conversation with Trump.

“I wouldn’t bet on it. I would not bet on him attending at least that first Fox News debate. If I had to put money on it, you know, it’s Trump so he could change his mind. But that was my feeling in having talked to him.”