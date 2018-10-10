Scarborough predicts 'Trump won't seek reelection,' Haley could run instead

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough predicted Wednesday that President Trump Donald John TrumpUniversity offering course on 'Trumpaganda' Fiancee of missing Saudi journalist appeals to Trump for help Grassley says he wouldn't consider a Supreme Court nomination in 2020 MORE "won't seek reelection in 2020," floating the possibility that his outgoing United Nations ambassador, who announced her resignation the day before, could mount a White House bid.

"There's always been talk about Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyOvernight Defense — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Haley shocks Washington with resignation | Turkish officials reportedly conclude Saudis killed journalist | Trump eyes second Kim summit after midterms Trump touts Kavanaugh confirmation at raucous Iowa rally GOP on timing of Haley’s announcement: 'Unusual' and 'odd' MORE running, possibly running, in 2020," Scarborough said on “Morning Joe.” "If my theory holds, Donald Trump won't seek reelection."

ADVERTISEMENT

"And this way, she's not lining up behind [Vice President] Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceWe haven't seen the last of Nikki Haley Saudi journalist’s disappearance developing into diplomatic mess The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump heads to battleground Iowa, where GOP House members seek help MORE," the former GOP congressman continued. "She's getting out in front of everything. And if you get out before the midterm elections, which could possibly go pretty badly, well, then that stain's not on you [because] you were already on your way out."

This is not the first time Scarborough has predicted a 2020 presidential run for the former South Carolina governor. In April, the morning host predicted Haley would defeat Trump in the GOP primary if he did seek reelection.

“I think Nikki Haley would beat Donald Trump,” Scarborough said. "I think if she ran in 2020 she would have a very good chance of being the first woman president of the United States.”

On Tuesday, Haley denied having any plans to seek the Oval Office in 2020.

"No, I'm not running for 2020," Haley, 46, told reporters while seated next to the president in the Oval Office.

"I can promise you what I'll be doing is campaigning for this one," she added. "So, I look forward to supporting the president in the next election."