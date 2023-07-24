trending:

ESPN’s Shaka Hislop recovering after he collapsed on air 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/24/23 10:46 AM ET
Getty Images

ESPN analyst Shaka Hislop is recovering after he collapsed on-air ahead of a soccer match between AC Milan and Real Madrid on Sunday night in California.

Hislop collapsed when talking with co-host Dan Thomas on the field at the Rose Bowl during an on-air broadcast. Thomas called for help after Hislop fell, and medical staff quickly responded. After the match started, Thomas tweeted that “medics were looking after him.”

Thomas said in an update later in the broadcast that Hislop was conscious and talking, noting that he spoke to Hislop’s wife and “things were looking OK.”

“As it stands, it’s good news. He’s conscious, he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all. He’s apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him,” Thomas said. “Obviously, far too early to make any sort of diagnosis.

“But the important thing is that Shaka’s conscious and we spoke to his family as well because you can imagine seeing that happen live, there can’t be many more things that could scare you amongst the family. But fortunately, we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK.”

It’s unclear what may have prompted Hislop, a former goalkeeper in England’s Premier League who also played for the Trinidad and Tobago national team, to collapse. However, temperatures in Pasadena, Calif., reached a high temperature of 92 degrees Sunday.

