DeSantis to sit for interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is slated to appear Monday on Fox News in an interview with its chief political anchor, Bret Baier.

The one-on-one, which will air during the nightly “Special Report” newscast Baier anchors on the network, will focus on the governor’s “economic agenda and campaign strategy,” a promotional video for the interview published on Friday announced.

DeSantis is lagging behind Republican front-runner former President Trump, who has repeatedly accused Fox of boosting DeSantis’s candidacy.

Trump sat for an extensive interview with Baier earlier this summer, during which the anchor pressed the former president about his false assertions about the integrity of the 2020 election, his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House and other issues.

Fox is hosting and Baier is moderating the first Republican primary debate on Aug. 23, which DeSantis has said he plans to participate in but Trump has so far not committed to, citing both what he has called a “hostile” relationship with Fox and his sizable lead in most Republican primary polls.

DeSantis was recently interviewed by anchor Martha MacCallum, who is co-moderating next month’s debate with Baier.