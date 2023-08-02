Jeffrey Goldberg tapped to host PBS’s ‘Washington Week’

PBS’s long-running public affairs program “Washington Week” has hired Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief at The Atlantic, to host the show as the two media companies enter a new partnership.

The Atlantic will join NewsHour and WETA as an editorial partner on the show, which will be rebranded as “Washington Week with The Atlantic.”

Goldberg is slated to begin his hosting duties on Aug. 11.

“‘Washington Week’ holds a special and rare place on television, to have a space for civil and extended conversation about the issues affecting the news and our world,” Goldberg said.

“Gwen [Ifill] built this show into an institution, continued by Robert and by Yamiche, and I’m honored to carry on this tradition as The Atlantic embarks on this partnership,” he added.

Goldberg takes over as moderator of “Washington Week” for Yamiche Alcindor, who left PBS in February to take a job with NBC.

He will remain the editor of The Atlantic as he takes on the new role with PBS.