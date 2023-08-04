‘Fox & Friends’ hosts spar over whether Trump is ‘toast’

Hosts of “Fox & Friends” debated whether or not former President Trump is in serious legal jeopardy after being indicted this week over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

While talking about comments made by former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb during an appearance on CNN Thursday night, Steve Doocy quoted Cobb as saying the evidence against Trump is “overwhelming” and that the former president is “toast.”

“No, but think about everybody around Trump in in casual conversation, in serious conversation on tour and beyond, will that go five seconds without him saying he won the election? He was down Sean Hannity’s throat for not defending him,” co-host Brian Kilmeade interjected.

“Brian, what I said was ,Ty Cobb said they have several people who were told by Trump, ‘I know I lost,'” Doocy shot back.

“I look, that’s fine, wait a second. So they believe that there’s going to be traction in a courtroom because Ty Cobb and a few other people said he lost when almost everybody else said he won,” Kilmeade responded. “Why is that even part of this legal case? Because he sincerely believed that he lost the election. I didn’t even think that was going to be even brought up. A lot of people just said to him, ‘Drop it. I know how you feel. Change the subject.’”

Legal experts say prosecutors will have to prove Trump’s state of mind, namely that he knew he lost the 2020 election and tried to overturn the results anyway, to attain a conviction.

Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination for president in 2024, has pleaded not guilty to the four charges he faces in federal court and has repeatedly said the various legal investigations he has faced in recent months are political in nature.