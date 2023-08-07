Scarborough says Trump has gone ‘full mobster’ with threatening post

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough described former President Trump’s rhetoric toward a federal prosecutor pursuing one of the several criminal cases against him as that of a “mobster.”

“He’s gone full mobster here. And yet, no criticism from Republicans in the House, Republicans in the Senate, very little from the Republicans on the campaign trail. Let me say it again, he has threatened a federal prosecutor,” Scarborough said Monday on his morning talk show. “And it seems the only thing Republicans know how to do is fall more meekly in line with him, like Lindsey Graham this past week. Just fall in line behind a guy who’s behaving like a mobster and threatening a federal prosecutor.”

The former president, in a social media post last week, wrote of Jack Smith, the special counsel in the criminal case charging him with working to overturn the 2020 election result, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

The social media post prompted Smith to ask the judge overseeing the case to impose a protective order on the former president.

On Monday, Trump argued a protective order issued against him would violate his First Amendment rights, and called Smith “deranged.”

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, is one of MSNBC’s top hosts who has made a name for himself with comments sharply critical of Trump and his allies.