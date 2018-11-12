Lieberman: Trump should ‘stand back’ from the Florida recount

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I) said Monday that President Trump Donald John TrumpMichael Cohen: I pray Michelle Obama's words will unite country again Michelle Obama: ‘I stopped even trying to smile’ during Trump’s inauguration Trump wants to end federal relief money for Puerto Rico: report MORE ought to stay out of the arguments over the vote recount taking place in Florida.

"In 2000 there was a lot of screaming by politicians in both parties...but not from President Clinton to his great credit, even though he deeply wanted Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreFlorida races head to recounts Ex-Bush strategist: Count all the votes in Florida, don’t repeat mistakes of 2000 MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: 'We may have misrepresented the ease with which Gillum is going to win' MORE and me to get elected," Lieberman said on CNN, recalling disputes over the presidential recount in Florida. Lieberman ran as vice president on Gore's ticket in 2000.

"I think that was the right way [to handle it]," Lieberman said. "And I think that President Trump would be best to stand back."

"It's hard for him to do," he admitted. "It's not his nature."

"But there's enough other people in Florida and elsewhere to be screaming at each other about this vote recount that the president of the united states ought to stay above."

Trump has spoken out about the recounts taking place across Florida and Arizona.

He suggested last week that "election fraud" had taken place in Florida and urged officials on Monday to go with the initial results from the midterm elections, where Republicans Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisFlorida attorney general directs law enforcement to take steps to ‘guarantee integrity' in elections Palm Beach county supervisor says it’s ‘impossible’ to finish recount by deadline Pelosi dismisses Trump's charges of fraud in Florida recount MORE and Rick Scott won their races.

Trump argued that "an honest vote count is no longer possible."

DeSantis, a former congressman, is facing down Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) in the state's gubernatorial race, while Scott, the current governor, has battled Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonFlorida attorney general directs law enforcement to take steps to ‘guarantee integrity' in elections Palm Beach county supervisor says it’s ‘impossible’ to finish recount by deadline Scott takes additional legal action as Florida recount moves forward MORE (D) for Nelson's Senate seat.

The two counties still tallying votes, Broward and Palm Beach, have come under scrutiny and a judge ruled that both had been insufficiently transparent about their polling process.

However, the court did not bring forth any evidence of voter fraud.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also declined to investigate Broward, as Scott requested, saying that they had not received credible allegations of voter fraud.

A Broward Circuit Judge also denied Scott's request that the FDLE impound ballots and voting machines in the county when not in use on Monday.

Meanwhile, Nelson has called for Scott to recuse himself from "any role" in the recount process.