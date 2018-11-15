Abrams aide invokes Rather, Scarborough: 'Count every vote'

A top aide to Georgia Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams on Thursday invoked concerns raised by MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and former CBS News anchor Dan Rather earlier this month in calling for every vote to be counted in the state's gubernatorial race.

Abrams's campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo told MSNBC's Hallie Jackson in an interview that thousands of people have called the Georgia Democrat's campaign urging every vote to be counted in the race against Republican Brian Kemp.

"We’ve had folks from Dan Rather to Joe Scarborough to many others nationally, and tens of thousands of folks in state, with over 25,000 folks calling our hotline, say they are very concerned, count every vote," Groh-Wargo said.

The voting situation in Georgia is shaping up to be a deeply troubling challenge to American democracy. There are so many questions that warrant investigation. If this was a foreign country there would be a call for international inspectors. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 8, 2018

All editors and EPs should focus on the ongoing counts in Georgia and Florida. Kemp tried to rig the election in plain sight of the world. And some numbers in Florida don’t add up, even as Nelson and Gillum get within striking distance. #RecountFlorida #RecountGeorgia https://t.co/xurUejSnGf — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 8, 2018

The campaign chief was asked about her past remarks dubbing Kemp, who currently serves as Georgia's secretary of state, the "secretary of suppression." Abrams's campaign has long clashed with the Georgia Republican over voter turnout.

"Is it fair, based on that answer, to say you’re comfortable with the rhetoric and where the tone is on this? Yes, no?” Jackson pressed.

“I’m comfortable with what our campaign is doing," Groh-Wargo replied. "And that is a very clear effort really exposing these issues.”

Abrams and Kemp are touting victories in the race after a split decision by a federal judge on Wednesday, throwing the final result into more disarray with Kemp currently holding a lead of 50.3 percent to 48.8 percent. The Associated Press has yet to call the race.

If Kemp's vote percentage falls below 50 percent, Georgia law dictates the race would head to a runoff on Dec. 4.