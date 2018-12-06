CNN to partner with The Des Moines Register on polling ahead of 2020 Iowa caucuses

CNN will partner with Iowa's largest newspaper, The Des Moines Register, in the lead-up to the Hawkeye State's 2020 presidential caucuses 14 months from now, the two news organizations announced Thursday.

The Des Moines Register is home to "The Iowa Poll," which was founded in 1943 and followed closely by political experts looking to gauge who's up or down in the first major contest of the presidential election season.

In 2016, "The Iowa Poll" showed Donald Trump leading the Republican field with 28 percent, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGeorge P. Bush: The future of a political dynasty O'Rourke met with Obama shortly after midterm loss: report From Bernie to Beto, a progressive era begins MORE (Texas) with 23 percent and Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioSenators introduce resolution saying Saudi crown prince 'complicit' in Khashoggi slaying Overnight Defense: Washington bids farewell to George H.W. Bush | Senators offer resolution calling Saudi prince 'complicit' in Khashoggi killing | US Navy sails near Russia-claimed waters Rubio mocks Gillibrand tweet saying the future is ‘female’ and ‘intersectional’ MORE (Fla.) with 15 percent. Cruz ended up winning the caucus with Trump finishing second and Rubio a close third.

On the Democratic side, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Memo: Grief, tension mark Bush memorial service George P. Bush: The future of a political dynasty Would-be 2020 Dem candidates head for the exits MORE took 45 percent of the vote in the final 2016 Iowa poll, with Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersAndrew Gillum met with Obama during DC visit: report Deval Patrick telling staff he’ll pass on 2020 White House bid: report The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by T-Mobile — What the Michael Flynn news means MORE taking 42 percent. Clinton and Sanders almost tied after all the caucus votes were cast, with Clinton taking 49.9 percent of the vote and Sanders 49.6 percent.

Many political experts are already predicting more than 20 and perhaps 30 candidates may run for the Democratic nomination against President Trump Donald John TrumpNapolitano: Trump Jr. thinks he will be indicted by Mueller Dems cry foul in undecided N.C. race On The Money: Trump touts China actions day after stock slide | China 'confident' on new trade deal | GM chief meets lawmakers to calm anger over cuts | Huawei CFO arrested MORE, putting Iowa even more under the microscope.

Trump may also be facing a GOP primary challenge, with names including outgoing Ohio Gov. John Kasich, retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeSenate panel delays Trump’s judicial picks amid Mueller standoff Flake offers rare praise for Trump on Bush comments: 'Well said, Mr President' Grassley: Criminal justice reform should take priority over judges MORE (Ariz.) or Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseSasse calls on DOJ to investigate its handling of wealthy sex offender's plea deal Beto O'Rourke seen as a top contender in 2020: poll Former Michelle Obama director says tech giants must 'safeguard' against hateful rhetoric MORE (Neb.) all rumored to be considering challenging the former real estate mogul.

"The Des Moines Register's Iowa Poll has long provided unparalleled insights into the opinions of Iowans during the twists and turns of the caucus cycle," said Carol Hunter, executive editor of the Des Moines Register, in the announcement. "This polling partnership with CNN brings together two news organizations that provide powerhouse political coverage."

"It may only be four weeks since the midterm election, but the 2020 presidential election cycle is already well underway," said CNN Washington bureau chief Sam Feist.

The Des Moines Register and CNN partnership will be in collaboration with financial sponsor Mediacom, a New York-based cable television and communications firm.