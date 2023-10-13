Ramaswamy, Hannity spar during contentious interview

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Fox News host Sean Hannity traded barbs during an appearance the GOP hopeful made on the nightly program Thursday.

During the heated exchange, Hannity pressed Ramaswamy about a number of statements he has made on the campaign trail, particularly as it relates to foreign policy and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, one of his 2024 Republican rivals.

“Why would you call Nikki Haley corrupt?” Hannity asked.

“If you’re making money off your time in government, then I don’t think you’re fit to be president of the United States,” Ramaswamy said.

“A lot of people don’t think you’re qualified because you weren’t even a Republican or voting Republican until, what, 2020?” Hannity replied.

“Well Sean, it depends on what your objectives with this interview are,” Ramaswamy retorted. “I voted libertarian in my first election. I voted Republican in 2020. You’re right, I’m not a partisan hack. I come in from the outside. I’m an independent-minded patriot who speaks the truth.”

Later in the interview, Ramaswamy suggested Hannity was pushing what he called “fake news” narratives in the mainstream press that are often decried by Republicans.

“I’m enjoying this. You have been laughing about the fake news media how many times for the last several years. And now you’re buying the mainstream media narrative, when you know how corrupt it is,” Ramaswamy said. “This is a corrupt game. The super PAC puppets are a problem.”

“I’m quoting your exact words,” Hannity shouted back.

The former entrepreneur has repeatedly suggested the U.S. should not get involved in or help escalate a potential ground war in the Middle East, amid growing fighting and threats of terrorism between Israel and Hamas in Palestine.

In polls of the 2024 contest, Ramaswamy trails far behind former President Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination and a close friend of Hannity’s.