Kamala Harris was highest-rated single candidate town hall ever on CNN

Sen. Kamala Harris's (D-Calif.) town hall Monday night on CNN got the network its highest ratings ever for such an event with an individual election candidate, according to the network.

“In total viewers, the Town Hall averaged 1.957 million, a +75% advantage over CNN's prior four (1.119 million)," CNN said in a statement.

Harris’s presidential campaign was quick to tout the ratings on Twitter.

The California Democrat is hoping to capitalize on high early fundraising numbers and enthusiasm from the base before the Democratic primary field, which already includes a handful of other high-profile candidates, gets even more crowded.

It was reported last week that the Harris campaign raised more than $1.5 million in online donations in the 24 hours since she announced her candidacy for president. She also held a highly publicized rally Sunday to officially kick off her presidential bid.

With the increased attention, recent polling has shown Harris moving up in the primary race among possible contenders such as former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen Bernie Sanders and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas).

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and others have either declared their candidacy or suggested they intend to run in 2020.

Harris is expected to be one of as many as 30 candidates in the Democratic field, many of whom will try to angle their appeals to the progressive wing of the party.