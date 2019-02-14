WaPo fact-checker slams Kamala Harris on tax hike tweet: 'Nonsensical and misleading'

A tweet by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPre-existing conditions: Political versus financial reality Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (D-Calif.) referring to the GOP tax cuts signed into law by President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers introduce bill to fund government, prevent shutdown Trump mulling 60-day delay for China tariff deadline Contractor back pay not included in shutdown deal MORE as "a middle-class tax hike" was slammed by a Washington Post fact-checker as “nonsensical and misleading."

The Wednesday posting by the fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, was addressing a comment this week by Harris, a 2020 presidential candidate, about the Republican tax cuts signed into law in late 2017.

“The average tax refund is down about $170 compared to last year. Let’s call the President’s tax cut what it is: a middle-class tax hike to line the pockets of already wealthy corporations and the 1 percent,” Harris wrote in a tweet to her 2.34 million followers.