CNN to feature Gabbard, Delaney, Buttigieg at SXSW town hall

The March 10 event, moderated by CNN "State of the Union" and "The Lead" host Jake Tapper and the network's chief political correspondent Dana Bash, will be broadcast from the Moody Theater in Austin, the network announced Thursday.

JUST IN: CNN will host a town hall at @sxsw in Austin on March 10. It will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, and will feature three Democratic candidates for president. https://t.co/xDH2JgJn4r pic.twitter.com/Yfz3EOf1wi — CNN (@CNN) February 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT Delaney, who served three terms in Congress and opted not to run for reelection last year to pursue a presidential bid, will be the first candidate featured at the event starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Gabbard at 8 p.m. and Buttigieg at 9 p.m.

Delaney, who is also a former businessman and entrepreneur, was the first to announce his candidacy in July 2017. Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, announced her White House bid in January while Buttigieg, who is seeking to become the party's first gay nominee, launched an exploratory committee last month.