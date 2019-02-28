CNN to feature Gabbard, Delaney, Buttigieg at SXSW town hall

© Stefani Reynolds
CNN is set to host a town hall next month with three Democratic presidential hopefuls – former Rep. John DelaneyJohn Kevin DelaneyCNN to feature Gabbard, Delaney, Buttigieg at SXSW town hall Warren vows to forgo 'fancy receptions or big money fundraisers' Gabbard cites ‘concerns’ about ‘vagueness’ of Green New Deal MORE (Md.), Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardOvernight Defense: Trump to hold one-on-one with Kim | What to watch as summit kicks off | Top general dodges on Trump emergency declaration Tulsi Gabbard throws cold water on Trump-Kim denuclearization talks Warren vows to forgo 'fancy receptions or big money fundraisers' MORE (Hawaii) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg – at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in Texas.
The March 10 event, moderated by CNN "State of the Union" and "The Lead" host Jake Tapper and the network's chief political correspondent Dana Bash, will be broadcast from the Moody Theater in Austin, the network announced Thursday.
Delaney, who served three terms in Congress and opted not to run for reelection last year to pursue a presidential bid, will be the first candidate featured at the event starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Gabbard at 8 p.m. and Buttigieg at 9 p.m.
Delaney, who is also a former businessman and entrepreneur, was the first to announce his candidacy in July 2017. Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, announced her White House bid in January while Buttigieg, who is seeking to become the party's first gay nominee, launched an exploratory committee last month.
CNN has featured several other presidential candidates or figures weighing potential presidential bids in town halls this year, including Sens. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisCNN to feature Gabbard, Delaney, Buttigieg at SXSW town hall Advocacy group calls for meeting with Harris over decriminalizing sex work Budowsky: Is Russia attacking 2020 Dems? MORE (D-Calif.), Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharLawmakers slam tech industry reps at privacy hearing Indiana GOP governor admits he smoked marijuana in college Senate confirms Trump's nominee for key IRS role MORE (D-Minn.) and Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersAdvocacy group calls for meeting with Harris over decriminalizing sex work Sanders’ first 2020 campaign rally will be in Brooklyn Budowsky: Is Russia attacking 2020 Dems? MORE (I-Vt.) as well as former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.