Howard Schultz to be featured in Fox News town hall

Fox News announced Tuesday it will host a town hall with former Starbucks CEO and potential 2020 presidential candidate Howard Schultz.



The event will be broadcast live from Kansas City, Mo., on April 4 and will be co-anchored by "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum starting at 6:30 p.m. EDT.



ADVERTISEMENT

The event "will focus on Schultz’s potential candidacy and the issues he plans to tackle," according to the network.

Schultz has faced strong backlash from Democrats after saying he is exploring an Independent bid for the White House in 2020. He took part in a CNN town hall last month.



The Fox event comes after Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE announced earlier this month that it barred Fox News from hosting any of its 12 scheduled primary debates.



Several declared and presumptive Democratic presidential candidates have recently appeared on Fox News, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden weighing an early announcement of running mate: report Poll: Biden leads among millennial voters O'Rourke faces sharp backlash from left MORE (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPoll: Biden leads among millennial voters Sanders fundraises off O'Rourke's announcement that he pulled in .1M The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump hits media over New Zealand coverage MORE (D-Minn.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump hits media over New Zealand coverage Warren, Harris, Gillibrand back efforts to add justices to Supreme Court The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Dems grapple with race, gender and privilege MORE (D-N.Y.), as well as former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyCNN to feature Hickenlooper in town hall next week Crenshaw tries out Trump impersonation at Washington Press Club Foundation dinner Hillicon Valley: Google takes heat at privacy hearing | 2020 Dems to debate 'monopoly power' | GOP rips net neutrality bill | Warren throws down gauntlet over big tech | New scrutiny for Trump over AT&T merger MORE (D-Md.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardKlobuchar: Race, gender should not be litmus tests for 2020 Dem nominee O'Rourke: 'It would be very difficult not to select a woman' as running mate Schultz apologizes to Dem candidates for military comments MORE (D-Hawaii).

Schultz also appeared on Fox News in February and, most recently, for an interview with "Your World" anchor Neil Cavuto.