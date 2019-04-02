Cruz slams Yahoo report saying he missed Ocasio-Cortez's point on $7 airport croissants: 'Uh, no'

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTed Cruz suing FEC over reimbursement limits for personal loans to campaign AP mocked for report saying Beto O'Rourke spoke at rally 'in his native Spanish' 2020 Dems sprint toward critical FEC deadline MORE (R-Texas) slammed Yahoo News over a report that claimed he "missed the point" being made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez, Cheney trade barbs over knowledge of the Constitution Resurrecting deliberative bodies Ocasio-Cortez helps raise K in a few hours for House candidates MORE (D-N.Y), with the senator arguing that bagels at LaGuardia Airport in New York are expensive because of "government monopoly with a $19 minimum wage" and "medicare for all promises."

"Croissants at LaGuardia are going for SEVEN DOLLARS A PIECE," Ocasio-Cortez wrote to her more than 3.8 million Twitter followers on Monday in a broad argument for a minimum wage of $15. "Yet some people think getting a whole hour of personal, dedicated human labor for $15 is too expensive??"

ADVERTISEMENT

"GOP taking every tweet so earnestly, making my point for me," she added in another post. "It’s not an argument against the price of a croissant - it’s about the value of human worth. But I guess that idea is foreign to them since their policies treat people as disposable anyway."

Cruz responded by mocking Ocasio-Cortez on social media.

"Oh the humanity! Here’s the answer: government-mandated FREE CROISSANTS FOR ALL. And we’ll just force the bakers to give all of their time for free," he wrote on Twitter.

Oh the humanity! Here’s the answer: government-mandated FREE CROISSANTS FOR ALL. And we’ll just force the bakers to give all of their time for free. #SocialistLogic #AprilFools https://t.co/1mx00FegwS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 1, 2019

After Yahoo News stated that Cruz missed the congresswoman's point, he again took to Twitter to argue that workers at LaGuardia already receive a minimum wage of $13.60. That hourly wage will increase to $15.60 later this year and to $19 by Sept. 2023.

"Yahoo News 'reports' I missed @aoc point," wrote Cruz. "Uh, no. (1) LaGuardia croissants are $7 BECAUSE it is govt monopoly w/ $19 min wage. (2) Medicare for all promises 'free' healthcare by forcing doctors (by analogy, bakers) to give away their labor for govt wages."