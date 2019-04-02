CNN announces string of 2020 town halls

CNN on Tuesday announced a string of town halls in the coming weeks featuring five different Democrats running for president in 2020.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandCrisis hits Biden as new allegation emerges Klobuchar releases her tax returns Buttigieg becomes first winner in fundraising primary MORE (D-N.Y.) will appear in the first town hall, which will air on April 9 and be moderated by Erin Burnett. Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeKlobuchar releases her tax returns Overnight Energy: Pompeo says Paris accord 'didn't change a thing' | NC orders energy company to clean up coal ash ponds | Dem to offer bill on electric vehicle tax credits Pete Buttigieg is the poster child for a changing America MORE (D-Wash.) will join CNN for another town hall the next day that Wolf Blitzer will host. Former San Antonio Mayor and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro Julian CastroSeveral 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis Pete Buttigieg is the poster child for a changing America Warren, Castro support author of op-ed accusing Biden of inappropriate contact MORE will appear at another town hall on April 11 and be interviewed by Don Lemon.

CNN will also host back-to-back town halls on April 14 with author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonMedicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand New Dem presidential candidate calls for 'spiritual awakening' in US WHIP LIST: Who's in and out in the 2020 race MORE and businessman Andrew Yang Andrew Yang2020 Dems sprint toward critical FEC deadline Several 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll MORE to be moderated by Dana Bash and Ana Cabrera, respectively.

The network has already hosted several town halls with presidential contenders, giving candidates opportunities to get their names and platforms out to the public.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris campaign says it raised million in first quarter Google: Biden, Buttigieg most-searched potential 2020 Dem contenders Harris commemorates slain rapper Nipsey Hussle: 'An inspiration' MORE (D-Calif.) scored the highest-rated town hall for CNN this year in delivering nearly 1.9 million total viewers on Jan. 28. The event was moderated by "State of the Union" anchor Jake Tapper.

The most recent town hall on the network with Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerButtigieg becomes first winner in fundraising primary Dem introducing constitutional amendment to abolish Electoral College Several 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis MORE (D-NJ) last Wednesday delivered 929,000 total viewers. "CNN Tonight" anchor Don Lemon moderated that event.

But perhaps the biggest beneficiary of CNN’s town hall format thus far is South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHarris campaign says it raised million in first quarter Buttigieg quickly officiates marriage of couple who wanted wedding before c-section delivery Buttigieg becomes first winner in fundraising primary MORE, whose presidential campaign is still technically in the exploratory phase. His appearance last month was swiftly followed by an avalanche of media attention and a surge in donations to his campaign, cementing his status as a serious contender after entering the race as a little-known Indiana mayor.

He announced the next day that his campaign received donations from more than 65,000 Americans, reaching the threshold to appear on the Democratic debate stage this summer.

Other candidates to be featured in CNN town halls this year include Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharCrisis hits Biden as new allegation emerges Klobuchar releases her tax returns On The Money: House Dems fail to agree on budget resolution | Disaster aid bill stalls amid fight over Puerto Rico | Klobuchar releases tax returns | What to watch for as 2020 Dems disclose returns MORE (D-Minn.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCrisis hits Biden as new allegation emerges Press: In defense of Joe Biden Buttigieg becomes first winner in fundraising primary MORE (I-Vt.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSeveral 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis Endorsements? Biden can't count on a flood from the Senate House Dem offers bill to ban federal funds for conversion therapy MORE (D-Hawaii), Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneySeveral 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis Warren, Castro support author of op-ed accusing Biden of inappropriate contact Medicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand MORE (Md.) and Buttigieg, as well as former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who has not declared his candidacy.