Trump 2020 manager says AT&T becoming 'weapon of the left' after video removed

President Trump Donald John TrumpTop senators warn Turkey: Choose between Russia missile system or US fighter jet Former Michelle Obama aide: 'Not sure' if voters got 'honesty and accountability' in Biden's video response How Republicans are battling judicial obstructionism today MORE's 2020 campaign manager accused AT&T of "positioning themselves as a weapon of the left" after company-owned Warner Bros. Entertainment requested the removal of a video shared by the president that included music from the movie "The Dark Knight."

President Trump on Tuesday tweeted out a movie trailer-style video that featured footage of his critics and some of his work as president, which was set to the score of "The Dark Knight" trilogy of films.

But Warner Bros. Entertainment requested to Twitter that it take down the video, saying the use of the music from its films was "unauthorized."



“Sad to see an @⁦ATT⁩ owned company pull such a great video made by an every day American in good fun,” Trump's 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale wrote on Twitter in response. “AT&T now owns ⁦@CNN⁩ and is positioning themselves as a weapon of the left.”

AT&T completed its acquisition of Time Warner, which owns Warner Bros. and CNN, in 2018.

“The use of Warner Bros.’ score from The Dark Knight Rises in the campaign video was unauthorized. We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed," a Warner Bros. spokesperson had told The Hill on Tuesday.

AT&T did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Hill.