Gillibrand's CNN town hall attracts lowest rating among 2020 contenders

CNN's town hall with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) attracted 491,000 viewers on Tuesday night, the lowest among the 2020 presidential hopefuls who have done the event at the network.

The rating for the live event, which was hosted by "Outfront" anchor Erin Burnett, was lower than a CNN town hall for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), which drew nearly two million viewers.



Among other 2020 hopefuls, a CNN town hall in February with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) drew 1.17 million viewers, while Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) attracted 929,000 viewers for his CNN event last month.

The Gillibrand town hall also drew lower ratings that competing cable news networks in the same time slot, with Fox News Channel's "Ingraham Angle" attracting 2.38 million total viewers to win the hour.

MSNBC's "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell" was second for the time slot with 1.86 million viewers.

Among the 25-54 demographic advertisers covet most, Fox News's Ingraham was first with 434,000 viewers, followed by O'Donnell with 300,000. CNN finished with 115,000 viewers in the category.

CNN has featured several other declared or potential presidential candidates in town halls this year, including Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).



Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) will join CNN for another town hall on Wednesday night, which will be hosted by "Situation Room" anchor Wolf Blitzer will host.