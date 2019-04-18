Fox News runs full-page ad in Washington Post to tout viewership for Sanders town hall

Fox News placed a full-page advertisement in the Thursday edition of Washington Post touting its viewership for a recent town hall event the network hosted with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: DOJ charges doctors over illegal opioid prescriptions | Cummings accuses GOP of obstructing drug pricing probe | Sanders courts Republican voters with 'Medicare for All' | Dems probe funding of anti-abortion group Ex-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms MORE (I-Vt.) as "America's Most Watched Town Hall."





The ad comes three days after nearly 2.6 million viewers tuned into Fox News's town hall with Sanders on Monday night, making it the most-watched town hall of this campaign cycle so far, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The live event, co-moderated by "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum, also delivered 489,000 viewers in the 25- to 54-year-old age bracket that many advertisers cater to.



Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, provided Fox News with a considerable ratings bump compared to the same day last year. The network saw an increase of 24 percent in total viewers and 40 percent in the 25- to 54-year-old demographic.



President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE criticized Fox News following the Sanders event, calling it “weird” to watch the Vermont senator on the network.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegO'Rourke sweeps through Virginia looking to energize campaign Trump says he'd like to run against Buttigieg Buttigieg campaign says it will stop using 'Pharisees' to describe conservative Christians MORE, a fellow Democratic presidential candidate, is also in talks to appear in a Fox News town hall event.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Washington preps for Mueller report | Barr to hold Thursday presser | Lawmakers dive into AI ethics | FCC chair moves to block China Mobile | Dem bill targets 'digital divide' | Microsoft denies request for facial recognition tech Dems introduce bill to tackle 'digital divide' 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (D-Minn.) agreed to appear in a Fox News town hall in May, per an announcement by the network on Wednesday.



The live events come after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) barred Fox News last month from hosting a Democratic presidential primary debate over the network’s reported close ties with the Trump administration.