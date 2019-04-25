Colbert links large 2020 Dem field to Avengers: 'A group of every available person in the universe'

Late night host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday used scenes from the upcoming blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” to joke that Democrats have “assembled a group of every available person in the universe” to try to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Post-Mueller, Trump has a good story to tell for 2020 MORE in 2020.

“The world has changed. None of us can go back. We watched as everything crumbled. It’s going to take a special team of people to undo the damage done by Earth’s greatest threat,” Colbert narrates over the video dubbed “The Democratic Endgame.”

“No, not this power-hungry narcissist,” the narrator said showing Marvel villain Thanos before jumping to a photo of Trump. “This power-hungry narcissist.”

“To take him down, the Democrats have assembled a group of every available person in the universe.”

The clip lists the nearly two-dozen Democrats who have announced bids for the party’s nomination while giving superhero nicknames to some.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) is called “Table Stander” and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll The difference between good and bad tax reform MORE (D-Mass.) is known as “The Incredibly Qualified Candidate But Is A Woman.”

The trailer also takes a shot at South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll MORE’s difficult-to-pronounce last name.

“Boot Garage … Boot Gravy. Ugh, I’m gonna get this,” the narrator said.

The clip even targeted several Democrats who are polling lower in the race, including Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard: Trump, Pence 'try to hide the truth' of Saudi-inspired terrorist attacks from Christian supporters 2020 Dems rebuke Trump on Iran, say they'd put US back in nuclear deal New 2020 candidate Moulton on hypothetical Mars invasion: 'I would not build a wall' MORE (D-Hawaii) and businessman Andrew Wang, referring to them as “The Guardians of Polling at Less Than 1 Percent.”

There are currently 21 Democrats who have announced plans to run for the nomination as of Thursday morning, with former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenButtigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election This is the Joe Biden you rarely see Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll MORE becoming the most recent candidate to enter the race.

The last installment of the blockbuster superhero series, “Avengers: Endgame,” hits theaters on Friday.