By Joe Concha - 04/25/19 12:05 PM EDT
 
Biden to appear on 'The View' for first interview on 2020 bid
The show's official Twitter account also announced that ABC "Good Morning America" co-host Robin Roberts will interview Biden and his wife, Jill Biden.
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain said in a tweet she is "thrilled" that Biden will be joining the program following his campaign launch on Thursday morning.
"Thrilled that Vice President @JoeBiden will be giving his first exclusive interview since announcing his run for President with us @TheView table tomorrow morning," McCain tweeted. "It’s no secret of my love and friendship with Joe — and I can’t wait to talk to him tomorrow." 

McCain is the daughter of the late Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainBiden's sloppy launch may cost him Cindy McCain weighs in on Biden report: 'No intention' of getting involved in race Why did Mueller allow his investigation to continue for two years? MORE (R-Ariz.), who shared a close friendship with Biden going back to Biden's time in the Senate. 

