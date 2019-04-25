Biden to appear on 'The View' for first interview on 2020 bid

TOMORROW: Former Vice President @JoeBiden joins @TheView exclusively for his first interview since announcing he’s entering the 2020 presidential race — see him with the co-hosts LIVE.— The View (@TheView) April 25, 2019
TUESDAY: See @RobinRoberts’ exclusive interview with @JoeBiden and @DrBiden on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/RQPO0YpxJj
Thrilled that Vice President @JoeBiden will be giving his first exclusive interview since announcing his run for President with us @TheView table tomorrow morning. It’s no secret of my love and friendship with Joe - and I can’t wait to talk to him tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zEbijrlqgL— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 25, 2019
McCain is the daughter of the late Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainBiden's sloppy launch may cost him Cindy McCain weighs in on Biden report: 'No intention' of getting involved in race Why did Mueller allow his investigation to continue for two years? MORE (R-Ariz.), who shared a close friendship with Biden going back to Biden's time in the Senate.