Biden to appear on 'The View' for first interview on 2020 bid

TOMORROW: Former Vice President @JoeBiden joins @TheView exclusively for his first interview since announcing he’s entering the 2020 presidential race — see him with the co-hosts LIVE. TUESDAY: See @RobinRoberts ’ exclusive interview with @JoeBiden and @DrBiden on @GMA . pic.twitter.com/RQPO0YpxJj

ADVERTISEMENT "The View" co-host Meghan McCain said in a tweet she is "thrilled" that Biden will be joining the program following his campaign launch on Thursday morning

"Thrilled that Vice President @JoeBiden will be giving his first exclusive interview since announcing his run for President with us @TheView table tomorrow morning," McCain tweeted. "It’s no secret of my love and friendship with Joe — and I can’t wait to talk to him tomorrow."