Biden to appear on 'The View' for first interview on 2020 bid

The show's official Twitter account also announced that ABC "Good Morning America" co-host Robin Roberts will interview Biden and his wife, Jill Biden.

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain said in a tweet she is "thrilled" that Biden will be joining the program following his campaign launch on Thursday morning "Thrilled that Vice President @JoeBiden will be giving his first exclusive interview since announcing his run for President with us @TheView table tomorrow morning," McCain tweeted. "It's no secret of my love and friendship with Joe — and I can't wait to talk to him tomorrow."

McCain is the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainBiden's sloppy launch may cost him Cindy McCain weighs in on Biden report: 'No intention' of getting involved in race Why did Mueller allow his investigation to continue for two years? MORE (R-Ariz.), who shared a close friendship with Biden going back to Biden's time in the Senate.