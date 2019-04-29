Conservative MSNBC guest slams Buttigieg for 'making his gayness an issue'

Conservative radio host Chandelle Summer criticized South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg's campaign considering repeating McCain's bus tour strategy Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Poll finds Trump in dead head-to-head heats with four Dems in Texas MORE (D) on Sunday for "making his gayness an issue" in the 2020 presidential race.

Buttigieg, who has risen to third place in many polls in the past month after being virtually unknown nationally upon entering a crowded Democratic primary, is married to Chasten Buttigieg. The two embraced on stage when the Indiana mayor officially announced his candidacy on April 14.

"Clearly Pete Buttigieg has made his gayness an issue in this campaign. He’s brought his husband up on stage. They shared a kiss during his announcement," Summer said to MSNBC anchor Kendis Gibson. "I think he made it a huge issue. He talked about his spouse, Chasten, and the fact that they were married."

"This is not a typical candidate. He made it an issue," Summer added. "He could have ignored it. He could have said nothing. And people would speculate about it. But he made it an issue.”

The Buttigiegs met on a dating app in 2015 and were married last year.

Chasten, 29, a junior high school humanities and drama teacher from Michigan, also serves as a campaign spokesman and adviser to the Afghan War veteran and Rhodes scholar.

Buttigieg campaign spokeswoman Lis Smith condemned Summer in a Sunday tweet, calling the commentary one of the “craziest and most offensive" segments she had seen on the left-leaning MSNBC.