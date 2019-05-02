NY Times editor recuses from 2020 coverage after his brother joins the race

The New York Times announced on Thursday that editorial page editor James Bennet has recused himself from coverage of the 2020 presidential election after his brother, Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetColorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday The Memo: Dems fret about fate of Obama coalition Michael Bennet declared cancer-free, paving way for possible 2020 run MORE (Colo.), entered the Democratic primary on Thursday.

James Bennet “will not discuss, assign or edit any editorials, Op-Eds, columns or other opinion pieces focused on candidates or major issues in the campaign,” the Times said in its Thursday announcement.

James Bennet has been the Times’s editorial page editor since 2016 after several years at The Atlantic as its president and editor-in-chief.

The paper also noted that James Bennet was not involved in any editorial decisions regarding his brother prior to Thursday’s announcement.

The Colorado senator launched his presidential bid Thursday morning on "CBS This Morning." The 54-year-old self-described centrist joins a crowded primary field of more than 20 contenders for the party’s nomination.

"My plan is to run for president," Michael Bennet said, adding that he would focus on restoring opportunities for Americans and integrity in government.

“I think this country faces two enormous challenges,” he added. “One is a lack of economic mobility and opportunity for most Americans, and the other is the need to restore integrity to our government.”

“If we continue to go down the path we’re going — and this isn’t just about President Trump Donald John TrumpConservatives seize on Alabama state Dem's abortion comments NYT disciplines editor after publishing cartoon depicting anti-Semitic tropes Wall Street Journal editorial board: Dems vilifying Barr for 'acting like a real Attorney General' MORE, it’s about the politics that existed before he got there ... we’re going to be the first generation of Americans to leave less opportunity, not more, to the next generation.”