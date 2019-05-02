Fox News to host town hall with Gillibrand in June

Fox News announced Thursday it will host a town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBiden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' Overnight Health Care: House Dems introduce moderate Medicare expansion plan | CBO releases analysis on single payer | Sanders knocks Biden health care plan Dems hammer Barr over Mueller in four-hour grilling MORE (D-N.Y.) on June 2.

Gillibrand will be the fourth Democratic candidate to participate in a town hall hosted by the network.

The event will take place in Iowa, with "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFox's Levin fires back at Chris Wallace for jab at 'opinion people' Wallace fires back at Fox 'opinion people' over Mueller letter Ingraham goes after fellow Fox News host Wallace over Mueller letter MORE as moderator.

“We are pleased to welcome Sen. Gillibrand to our lineup, further establishing FOX News as a vital destination for 2020 candidates," said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News and Fox Business Network. "We look forward to Chris delivering a dynamic and substantive discussion from the influential state of Iowa to our millions of viewers.”

The decision by Gillibrand to appear on the network comes about two months after Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said Fox would be barred from hosting any of the party's primary debates.

"Senator Gillibrand has a track record of taking on the tough fights and winning in red and purple places, while still staying true to her progressive values," Meredith Kelly, a spokeswoman for Gillibrand, said Thursday in a statement. "She looks forward to joining Chris Wallace to share her vision for our country with Iowa caucus-goers and viewers, and to discuss her bold ideas for investing in our workers again, passing a Green New Deal and Medicare for All, and reforming our election system to get big money out of politics."

A town hall in April with 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersO'Rourke signs pledge not to accept fossil fuel money Overnight Health Care: House Dems introduce moderate Medicare expansion plan | CBO releases analysis on single payer | Sanders knocks Biden health care plan Overnight Defense: Trump seeks 7M for Pentagon in .5B border funding request | US general says focus in Venezuela is on intel | Biden backs ending US support for Saudi-led war in Yemen MORE (I-Vt.) delivered almost 2.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched town hall event this year, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The network announced last month it will present town halls with White House hopefuls Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' Trump accuses Harris of being 'very nasty' to Barr, looking for 'political points' Five takeaways from Barr's testimony on Mueller MORE (D-Minn.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegO'Rourke signs pledge not to accept fossil fuel money Sanders criticizes Biden health plan: 'It doesn't go anywhere near far enough' Buttigieg meets with Hillary Clinton MORE (D).

Klobuchar's event is scheduled for May 8 in Milwaukee, and Buttigieg's town hall is slated for May 19 in Claremont, N.H.

Other Democratic candidates, including Reps. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanDems introduce bill that would give interns a raise Buttigieg releases 10 years of tax returns On The Money: Trump wants Moore on Fed despite controversy | Senate GOP women pose obstacle to Moore | Polls highlight economic worries for Trump | House Dems reject Trump cuts with Labor-Health spending bill | Warren trolls Chase Bank over viral tweet MORE (Ohio) and Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellCalifornia Democrats post tributes to former Rep. Ellen Tauscher Ex-Clinton aide jokes that Dem candidate could 'shoot my dog' and still have his support Eric Swalwell qualifies for the Democratic debates MORE (Calif.), told the Daily Beast in April that they were willing to participate in a Fox News town hall. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBiden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' Youth climate group walks back criticism of O'Rourke's climate plan: 'A great start' O'Rourke signs pledge not to accept fossil fuel money MORE (D-Texas) has also indicated he is open to the idea.

Updated at 2:03 p.m.