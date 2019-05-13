MSNBC to host Harris town hall this month

White House candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris says she wouldn't have voted for NAFTA Michael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd Kamala Harris: Time to take 'serious look at breaking up Facebook' MORE (D-Calif.) will be featured in an MSNBC town hall on May 28, the network announced on Monday.

"The Last Word" host Lawrence O’Donnell will host the live one-hour town hall event at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

"Sen. Harris will discuss how she plans to win over voters in the early primary state, what’s at stake in the 2020 presidential election and more," reads the MSNBC release.

Harris has consistently placed in the top five in most polls of the Democratic primary, but still trails former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump: 'China is dreaming' Biden, other Dems get elected A more disciplined Biden learns not to take the bait Kamala Harris says she wouldn't have voted for NAFTA MORE by more than 34 points in the RealClearPolitics polling index, with Biden receiving 41.4 percent of support on average compared to 7 percent for the California senator.

The Harris event will mark the second town hall hosted by MSNBC since the beginning of the year. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandHealth care, climate change top issues for Iowans ahead of caucuses: analysis Michael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump takes gamble on new China tariffs MORE (D-N.Y.) was the first such event on the network in March, which was hosted by "All In" host Chris Hayes.

An MSNBC spokesperson tells The Hill that more town halls with Democratic presidential candidates are expected to be announced in the very near future.

CNN and Fox News have been particularly active on the town hall front this year. CNN has hosted more than 20, while Fox News has so far gotten several Democratic candidates to appear on the network.

On Monday, CNN announced it will host a town hall for former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePoll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 31 points in South Carolina Biden campaign: Great to see 'strong progressive voices' stand up against Giuliani Sanders to join Ocasio-Cortez in headlining Green New Deal rally Monday MORE (D-Texas) while Fox News has featured Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersA more disciplined Biden learns not to take the bait Kamala Harris says she wouldn't have voted for NAFTA Michael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd MORE (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharMichael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd Warren, Nadler introduce bill to allow student loan borrowers bankruptcy relief 2020 Dems: Trump doesn't deserve credit for the economy MORE (D-Minn.).

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMichael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 31 points in South Carolina Buttigieg: Dems exacerbating 'crisis of belonging in this country' with 'identity politics' MORE is scheduled to appear in a Fox News town hall on May 19, while Gillibrand will appear on June 2.