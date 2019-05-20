CNN announces four more town halls featuring 2020 Dems

© Greg Nash
CNN announced Monday that the network will host four more town halls with 2020 presidential contenders in the coming weeks.
Sen. Michael BennetMichael Farrand BennetDe Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Momentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition — Trump: GOP has `clear contrast' with Dems on immigration MORE (D-Colo.) will appear on CNN Thursday, May 30 at 10 p.m. The event will be moderated by chief political correspondent Dana BashDana BashBeto O'Rourke to appear in CNN town hall Dem senator: White supremacists are 'sprinkled around the White House' Flake: 'Harsh rhetoric' not slowing down North Korea MORE.
Reps. Seth MoultonSeth Wilbur MoultonDe Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Moulton rolls out plan to promote national service among young Americans Moulton: Trump 'lacks the credibility' to keep US out of war with Iran MORE (D-Mass.), Tim RyanTimothy (Tim) John RyanDe Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Momentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights Poll: Biden is only Dem candidate that beats Trump outside of margin of error MORE (D-Ohio) and Eric SwalwellEric Michael SwalwellDe Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Momentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights Swalwell pledges to appoint Supreme Court justices who defend Roe v. Wade MORE (D-Calif.) are also slated to appear Sunday, June 2, in back-to-back town halls beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting one hour each. The moderators for those events will be anchors Victor Blackwell, Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, respectively.
The four town halls will take all take place at CNN headquarters in Atlanta, the network said.
Bennet, Moulton, Ryan and Swalwell are all polling at low numbers in the crowded Democratic primary field, with Bennet and Ryan generating just 0.8 percent support in the RealClearPolitics polling index. Swalwell and Moulton are both polling at zero percent.
Former Rep. Beto O'RourkeBeto O'RourkeTrump hits Fox News for 'wasting airtime' with coverage of Buttigieg Overnight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — Momentum builds for federal laws enshrining abortion rights | Missouri lawmakers approve bill banning abortions at 8 weeks | Warren unveils plan to protect abortion rights Overnight Energy: Dems dismiss Interior chief's work calendars as 'fake' | Buttigieg climate plan includes carbon tax | Poll finds growing number say climate is crucial 2020 issue MORE (D-Texas) will take part in a CNN town hall this Tuesday. O'Rourke is currently sagging in the polls with just 3.8 percent support in the RealClearPolitics average, placing him more than 34 points behind front-runner former Vice President Joe BidenJoe Robinette BidenButtigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' Buttigieg: The future 'is personal' for me Donald Trump, president for life? We need term limits now MORE.
CNN has hosted more than 20 town halls this year.
Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisButtigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message De Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Buttigieg condemns 'voices on Fox' for spreading 'fear' and 'lies' ahead of town hall appearance MORE (D-Calif.) drew the biggest audience for the network in a February town hall event, delivering nearly 1.9 million viewers. Ratings have mostly dropped since the Harris town hall, with lower-tier candidates such as Sen. Kirsten GillibrandKirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand says she would not detain immigrants De Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Gillibrand: 'President Trump has started a war on American women' MORE (D-N.Y.) and Washington Gov. Jay InsleeJay Robert InsleeDe Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Inslee gives public option first test in Washington state Overnight Energy: Dems dismiss Interior chief's work calendars as 'fake' | Buttigieg climate plan includes carbon tax | Poll finds growing number say climate is crucial 2020 issue MORE (D) attracting less than 500,000 total viewers for their respective events.
Tags Kirsten Gillibrand Michael Bennet Beto O'Rourke Kamala Harris Eric Swalwell Seth Moulton Jay Inslee Joe Biden Dana Bash Tim Ryan CNN News