CNN announces four more town halls featuring 2020 Dems

CNN announced Monday that the network will host four more town halls with 2020 presidential contenders in the coming weeks.

The four town halls will take all take place at CNN headquarters in Atlanta, the network said.

Bennet, Moulton, Ryan and Swalwell are all polling at low numbers in the crowded Democratic primary field, with Bennet and Ryan generating just 0.8 percent support in the RealClearPolitics polling index. Swalwell and Moulton are both polling at zero percent.

CNN has hosted more than 20 town halls this year.