Buttigieg Fox News town hall attracts 1.1 million viewers

Fox News's town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg jokes about holding town hall same night as 'Game of Thrones' finale Buttigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message Buttigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' MORE was watched by 1.1 million total viewers on Sunday night, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The event, co-moderated by "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceButtigieg jokes about holding town hall same night as 'Game of Thrones' finale Buttigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message Buttigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' MORE, also delivered 172,000 viewers in the key 25- to 54-year-old demographic that advertisers covet most.

The audience in total viewers was a 22 percent increase when compared with the 2019 average of regular programming in the 7 p.m. time slot in which the Buttigieg town hall aired.

The numbers of total viewers and younger demographic categories placed Fox News at the top of the cable news ratings race during the hour the event aired from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

MSNBC was second during the same hour with 621,000 total viewers, while CNN was third in the cable news race with 447,000. CNN did beat MSNBC in the key demographic, however, 96,000 to 77,000.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., has risen in recent polls, though he is still well behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Robinette BidenButtigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' Buttigieg: The future 'is personal' for me Donald Trump, president for life? We need term limits now MORE, the current front-runner in the race for the Democratic nomination.

The 37-year-old is the third Democratic presidential candidate to appear on Fox News in a town hall format.

Last month, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message Buttigieg: The future 'is personal' for me Donald Trump, president for life? We need term limits now MORE (I-Vt.) was featured in a live event from Bethlehem, Pa., that drew nearly 2.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched town hall of the year. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar: 'Don't think' there are reasons to investigate Mueller probe's origins Klobuchar: Trump plan doesn't deal with 'comprehensive immigration issue' Buttigieg condemns 'voices on Fox' for spreading 'fear' and 'lies' ahead of town hall appearance MORE (D-Minn.) appeared at a network town hall earlier this month, attracting 1.6 million viewers.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand says she would not detain immigrants De Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Gillibrand: 'President Trump has started a war on American women' MORE (D-N.Y.) will appear in a Fox News town hall on June 2.

The events come after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced in March the party is barring Fox News from hosting Democratic presidential primary debates over the network’s reported close ties with the Trump administration.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said in April that the party is not reconsidering its decision.