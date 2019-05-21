Bannon: O'Rourke, Buttigieg, Harris campaigning 'like they are running for student council president'

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonJuan Williams: The new abnormal Catholic cardinal says Steve Bannon using monastery for political purposes How Russia exploited Trump's messy presidential transition MORE on Monday characterized some Democrats running for president as “running like they are running for student council president” by not talking about issues related to China, Iran and Venezuela.

During an appearance in Fox Business, Bannon specifically pointed out poll numbers for Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection California Democrats face crisis of credibility after lawsuits Feehery: A whole new season of 'Game of Thrones' MORE (D-Calif.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection Fox's Brit Hume fires back at Trump's criticism of the channel Trump hits Fox News after Buttigieg town hall: 'What is going on with Fox?' MORE (D) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeOvernight Energy: Warren wants Dems to hold climate-focused debate | Klobuchar joins candidates rejecting fossil fuel money | 2020 contender Bennet offers climate plan O'Rourke says he would 'absolutely' do Fox News town hall CNN announces four more town halls featuring 2020 Dems MORE (D-Texas), who are all polling in single digits and trailing frontrunner former Vice President and frontrunner Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - White House, Congress: Urgency of now around budget The Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection Trump: Foreign countries want Biden in office so they can continue 'ripping off' the US MORE by at least 30 points in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As you look at that landscape, who would you say is biggest threat for Donald Trump in 2020?" host Trish Regan asked the former executive editor of Breitbart News.

"Well, listen, since I think these election are now about persuasion but mobilization, and looking off of [the midterm elections of] 2018, well, [Democrats] did a great job," Bannon said while speaking from Paris. "Remember in the House races, they beat us 52-46, I think they got six or eight million votes more. 2018 should be studied in detail. It’s about mobilization."

He went on to say that some candidates are not focused on larger international issues.

"They have some terrific young candidates, but nobody has broken out," Bannon said. "I think one of the reasons they are in single digits, is Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete [Buttigieg], Beto [O'Rourke], across the board, they are running like they are running for student council president. They are not talking about China. They’re not talking about Iran. They’re not talking about Venezuela.

"This is a very dangerous world right now, and President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - White House, Congress: Urgency of now around budget GOP presses Trump to make a deal on spending Democrats wary of handing Trump a win on infrastructure MORE has got a very same policy he’s going through. This is almost like 1930s to a degree," Bannon concluded. "We're going through a dark valley against very tough individuals, and a lot of — as President Trump calls them, are 'bad hombres,' OK? And you hear debates, it is like, the United States exists on an island. That is not the case."

Bannon has repeatedly focused on China in recent interviews, including with CNBC last week.

“China has been running an economic war against the industrial democracies for now 20 years,” he said in an appearance on "Squawk Box" on May 15.

“There is no chance that Donald Trump backs down from this. I think he’s looking at the good of people on a global basis,” he added.

Bannon departed in the White House in August 2017 after seven months as Trump's chief strategist.