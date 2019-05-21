Scarborough compares Trump to the 'short, fat little man' behind the curtain in 'The Wizard of Oz'

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughScarborough calls Buttigieg 'the future of the Democratic Party' Brzezinski urges Warren to do Fox News town hall: Candidates should be able to 'walk into any fire' Trump thanks Scarborough for saying he looks '20 years younger' than many 2020 Dems MORE on Tuesday compared President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - White House, Congress: Urgency of now around budget GOP presses Trump to make a deal on spending Democrats wary of handing Trump a win on infrastructure MORE to the “short, fat little man” behind the curtain in the movie “The Wizard of Oz.”

The frequent Trump critic was discussing whether the president lived up to his 2016 campaign promises to rejuvenate rural American jobs.

Scarborough said people around the country are “voting against their economic self-interest” by supporting Trump.

“The question is will those voters discover that this billionaire, this plutocrat, is nothing more than the short, fat little man behind the curtain in ‘The Wizard of Oz?’ ” Scarborough asked.

“Will they learn that in time for the 2020 campaign or does Donald Trump skate to reelection?” he continued.

The dig comes after a New York Times report found Trump still has support among blue-collar workers despite there being no economic boom in Ohio.

GM announced last year that it would cease production at five auto assembly and parts plants, laying off up to 15,000 workers across the U.S. and Canada, including its Lordstown, Ohio location.

Trump said at a July 2017 campaign rally in nearby Youngstown that factory jobs are “all coming back” to the state.

“Don’t move, don’t sell your house,” Trump said at the time.

Scarborough’s knock at Trump’s appearance also comes after “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil urged Trump’s critics on the left to stop “fat-shaming” him and target his policies and behavior instead.