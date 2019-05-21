Fox News host Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamNew York Times reporter: Warren's anti-Fox News argument 'tiptoes dangerously close to deplorables' Fox's Kilmeade slams Buttigieg for criticism of network hosts during town hall Buttigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message MORE on Monday fired back at Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection Fox's Brit Hume fires back at Trump's criticism of the channel Trump hits Fox News after Buttigieg town hall: 'What is going on with Fox?' MORE after the South Bend, Ind., mayor hit the opinion host during a recent town hall appearance.

Ingraham said that the Democratic field is all fighting to get noticed while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - White House, Congress: Urgency of now around budget The Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection Trump: Foreign countries want Biden in office so they can continue 'ripping off' the US MORE leads most polls by a large margin.

“The other Democrat candidates are left to pick up whatever table scraps they can get,” Ingraham said. “And then there’s Mayor Pete, who desperately needs a re-Buttigieg.”

Ahead of Buttigieg's appearance at a Fox News town hall, he said many of the broadcast network’s opinion hosts “don’t operate in good faith.”

Ingraham shot back on Monday, saying “beyond his Boy Scout demeanor and Mayor Pete shtick, Buttigieg is but another creation of a media apparatus desperate to oust Trump.”

Jabbing at Buttigieg’s faith-related town hall remarks, Ingraham added that “maybe we should call him ‘Pope Pete.’ ”

“Don’t you love how, because Pete attends church, we are to treat him like the be-all and end-all moral authority? The arbiter of who is and who is not operating in good faith?” she said.

“So he finds conservative media objectionable, but the third-trimester abortions? They are perfectly moral,” Ingraham said before showing a clip of Buttigieg saying he “trusts women” to draw the line when it comes to abortion.

“Well is that an example of good faith? Is that what you actually call that?” Ingraham added. “I think we need a papal proclamation.”

Ingraham also issued an invite for Buttigieg to come on her show, but said she would not "let him traffic in the generalities of complex issues."