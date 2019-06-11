Poll: Majority of Americans say they're likely to watch Democratic presidential debates

The majority of Americans in a new Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult poll released Tuesday say they are likely to watch the 2020 Democratic presidential debates.

The nationwide survey of adults found that 29 percent of respondents said they were "very likely" to watch the upcoming primary debates, with 28 percent saying they were "somewhat likely."

The first debate, hosted by NBC News, will be held June 26 and 27 in Miami. A lottery at NBC's headquarters in New York on Friday will determine which candidates are on stage each night. White House hopefuls must meet at least one of two criteria — a polling threshold and certain fundraising numbers — to participate in the debate.

Democratic contenders are eyeing the first round of debates as the best opportunity to give their campaigns a boost, as many will have a national audience for the first time.

The Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult survey found that viewers have been less interested in watching town halls with presidential candidates. Only 42 percent of respondents said they were likely to tune in to a town hall, whereas 57 percent said they were likely to watch the debates.

The poll was conducted May 31 through June 2 among 2,200 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.